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Cannibalism as a Policy Challenge
A recent report by the Washington Post saying that the White House was weighing options for providing security assistance to Mali’s beleaguered…
11 hrs ago
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Michael Shurkin
33
1
5
When Trump Derangement Syndrome Goes Too Far
I have made no secret of my misgivings about the Iran war, namely the apparent absence of anything I might call a coherent strategy.
Jul 21
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Michael Shurkin
20
6
1
Why I Love America
The 4th of July came and went, and I must confess to feeling more than a little ambivalence.
Jul 7
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Michael Shurkin
37
2
3
June 2026
The Failure of FCAS and Why Europe Can’t Get Its Act Together
The Germans on 8 June announced it was pulling the plug on the FCAS project, to the surprise of absolutely no one who’s been following the story.
Jun 29
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Michael Shurkin
33
1
On Swagger as Strategy: Iran and UFC
The coincidence of Trump’s UFC spectacle and news of a deal between him and Iran was perfect.
Jun 16
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Michael Shurkin
18
2
On Collective Punishment
An allegation one sometimes hears regarding a group or country’s conduct is that it is guilty of “collective punishment.” As allegations go, this is not…
Jun 4
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Michael Shurkin
23
1
May 2026
The Iran War: Shades of Napoleon III in Mexico
A month has passed since I declared the Iran war to be a major disaster. Regrettably, I have not had cause to revise that estimate for the better. I…
May 27
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Michael Shurkin
19
2
3
International Law and Post-Christian Anti-Jewish Polemics
Jews desecrating the host and committing ritual murder.
May 21
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Michael Shurkin
21
1
7
Human Rights and US Policy
The Chutzpah of it All
May 15
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Michael Shurkin
23
2
So What If Iran Gets the Bomb?
“If it’s not love, than it’s the bomb that will bring us together.”
May 6
•
Michael Shurkin
32
4
Tuareg Deep Dive
As a follow up to the video I made last week, here’s a deep dive about Mali’s Tuaregs.
May 4
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Michael Shurkin
24
1
April 2026
Forget Oil. Worry About Fertilizer.
I’ve already raised the subject in a previous essay on the Iran war, but the topic is far too important to leave at that.
Apr 30
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Michael Shurkin
31
1
3
© 2026 Michael Shurkin
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