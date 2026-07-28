A recent report by the Washington Post saying that the White House was weighing options for providing security assistance to Mali’s beleaguered government prompted a Malian friend to note, scornfully, that Washington was picking the side of the cannibals. He’s right.

Specifically on my friend’s mind was yet another video that had just surfaced on social media featuring Malians butchering and eating dead jihadists, or people presumed to be jihadists, often ethnic Fulanis. Mostly, those doing the butchering and eating are Malian soldiers, but in one video I’ve seen, the perpetrators are civilians. Admittedly, some of the men seen in the videos might be insurgents of one form or another or more generically members of an armed non-state actor, of which Mali has many. In one video, the perpetrators reportedly were members of a pro-government community militia. It’s often hard to tell.

In any case, the cannibalism videos place in stark relief a major problem that bedevils analysts and policymakers alike: The lines separating “good guys” from “bad guys” often are blurred, if they exist at all.

Let’s back up: Who’s eating whom in Mali?

Mali arguably is fighting one, two, or three wars depending on how one counts them. There is the war between the Malian state and Al Qaeda-affiliated jihadists, known by the acronym JNIM. Then there is the war between the Malian state and the Islamic State. Finally, there is a war between the Malian state and predominantly Tuareg secessionist northern rebels, referred to as the Azawad Liberation Front (or FLA, in French). As it happens, the FLA and JNIM presently are allied, although they have different objectives. Added to this mess is the Malian state’s practice of using local self-defense militias to do some of its dirty work. And then there are the Russians: At Mali’s invitation, the Wagner Group arrived in the country in December 2021 and began conducting military operations separately from or in tandem with the Malian military. The Wagner Group since has rebranded itself as Africa Corps, but for all intents and purposes it is the same thing.

Gnawing on a hand: A still from a video. The dancing man probably is a member of a state security service, but nothing is certain other than the video’s veracity.

There also is an ethnic dimension to all this: The FLA are predominantly Tuareg, while many JNIM and Islamic State fighters are ethnic Fulani. Mali’s state security services are ethnically diverse but skew in favor of southern Malians and certain ethnic groups associated with Mali’s south. I have been told by a credible Malian security analyst that most, if not all, of the cannibalism victims are Fulanis—though admittedly such things are hard to verify, and it is not as if the Malian government or any independent organization has gone to the trouble to identify them.

Why eat the enemy?

Ritual. The symbolism of it all. Eating one’s adversary is a powerful way of asserting, symbolically, one’s dominance. It follows that there appears to be a customary practice: The cannibals generally remove certain organs and body parts in a specific order. (To be absolutely clear, this phenomenon is not exclusive to Mali. I’ve seen a similar video coming out of Burkina Faso, and I’ve read credible reports of such things done in several countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.)

The fact that the perpetrators and those around them are recording the events and posting them online suggests there may also be a propaganda aspect: They want everyone to see them at work, perhaps most especially members of the communities associated with the individuals being butchered and eaten.

A still from another video. I believe that’s a heart being removed from a pot. Note the dismembered hand top left. The person holding the heart wears a Malian army shirt.

This brings us back to my friend’s comment about Washington siding with the cannibals. The fact is that the U.S. government is siding with the Malian government, whose soldiers (a few of them, at any rate) feature prominently in the cannibalism videos. Given that the Malian government and military hierarchy has made no evident effort to investigate or curtail the cannibalism, one must assume at least tacit approval. The soldiers would not film themselves if they had any reason to fear prosecution. As the saying goes, a fish stinks from the head, and at some point, the misbehavior of subordinates must be considered a failure of leadership.

Are we siding with the bad guys?

So my friend is right. America is siding with “bad guys.” But are they the bad guys? Does it matter?

There is an argument to be made that ethics and morality demand the application of a purity test when it comes to deciding whom the United States should back in overseas conflicts. Mali’s government and military would fail such a test. Honestly, a lot of our friends abroad might fail such a test. There also is an argument to be made in favor of pragmatism, and perhaps the need to choose the least bad of several bad options. Mali’s government and military are bad actors, but Mali’s (jihadist and non-jihadist) insurgents likewise are bad. A pox on both their houses.

One option is to think, coldly, in terms of national interest and act accordingly while holding one’s nose. After all, we probably are better off with Mali controlled by the current regime, cannibalism included, then by a jihadist emirate. What about the FLA, the northern rebels who often decry the atrocities perpetrated by the Malian government and their Russian helpers? They are no angels. Maybe they are “less bad” than the jihadists or the Malian military, but figuring out how and where precisely to draw the lines and rate different groups’ relative horribleness is an unwelcome task.

Indeed, if we take this route, we must be aware of treading on a slippery slope. Having picked a side, are we to tolerate any and all instances of bad conduct on the part of that side? Even cannibalism?

The U.S. often has found itself in similar dilemmas. Think back to the 1980s when the U.S., eager to counter Marxist rebels in Central America, had to grapple with American allies’ use of “death squads.” Back then, Washington tried to distance itself from its partners’ abuses and experimented with conditionality, i.e., “we won’t help you unless you clean up your act.” Congress in 1997 passed the “Leahy Law,” which requires vetting the beneficiaries of U.S. security assistance programs for human rights abuses.

To my knowledge, such efforts have had, at best, mixed results. Governments and militaries will do what they want and might, at most, make enough token gestures to satisfy outsiders. If a candidate for a program cannot pass Leahy vetting, find another.

Often I lean in favor of staying out of it. Why pick sides if each side stinks? Besides, it is far from clear what the United States might be willing to do that could have any meaningful effect on the course of Mali’s war(s). The French sent an entire brigade (plus fighter jets) and accomplished little. Russia’s mercenaries (with air support of their own) have done worse than the French. It turns out that the Russians’ penchant for war crimes has not given them any real advantage.

We could try imposing conditions on Mali’s government, but frankly it would only resent the attempt to tell it what to do, and the United States is highly unlikely to offer a deal tempting enough to make it worth the Malian regime’s while. We have, in effect, very little leverage. Why pretend otherwise and get our hands dirty in the process?

As someone with many Malian friends and who wishes Mali’s people peace and prosperity, part of me would love to see the United States stepping in to save the country from chaos and jihadism. The fact is that we will not, at least not at a scale anywhere close to sufficiency. Only Malians can save themselves, just as only Malians can force their soldiers to stop eating people.

What a world we live in.

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