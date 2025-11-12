Pax Americana

Pax Americana

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Al Mustafa
Nov 12, 2025Edited

The images of RSF massacres out of the East of the country were no less horrific but did not raise as much attention. It was always a UAE funded secessionist paramilitary against the Army and that was war. The images are nervous breakdown inducing and that was still war. There’s an image of people forcefully crammed into a cabinet like sardines and left to rot in the desert heat. That was still ugly war.

The difference now in the Darfur this time just like it was in 2003 Darfur genocide is that it was purely Arab militia hunting as many non Arabs as fast possible as efficiently as possible no option out just to basically drive therm out and allow Arab Bedouin to move in from Chad

Past two years it was two armed groups and people caught in the cross fire. When it shifted to Darfur the nature of the violence predictably turned into ethnic elimination for the sake of it

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