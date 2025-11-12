As I’ve written here, I am contemptuous of the genocide accusation levied against Israel, a libel I see as not only absurd but fundamentally antisemitic in nature. I also made a video version of the same article, here. Recently, the news has been replete with claims about a “genocide” in Sudan against certain Darfuri populations, and a “genocide” against Christians in Nigeria. The latter claim has even been taken up by President Trump, who threatened to intervene in Nigeria. Are these claims true? What’s going on?

To be absolutely clear, I’m not interested in denying that tremendous suffering is going on either in Sudan or Nigeria. People really are engaged in horrific acts of violence against other people. Most of the horrors in Sudan appear to be perpetrated by the so-called Rapid Support Forces of General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo Musa, aka Hemedti. The horrors perpetrated against Nigerian Christians (among other horrors perpetrated against other Nigerians) are the handiwork of various Muslim elements. The Nigerian government often is accused of complicity, but perhaps it’s more accurate to describe the Nigerian government’s handling of anti-Christian violence in terms of a unique combination of inaction and ineptitude, its failure to provide security and impose Max Weber’s famous “monopoly of the legitimate use of violence.”

Yet I confess to skepticism. The Gaza episode has damaged badly the credibility of journalists and international organizations, including the BBC, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization as well as major non-governmental organizations like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders. They presumed genocide before looking for evidence, and indeed the claim has been levied against Israel almost constantly for decades. They greedily gobbled up Hamas propaganda and disseminated it. They demonstrated a remarkable disinterest in providing any sort of context or even of handling claims being made with anything like critical thinking. They were, in short, entirely partisan, either out of anti-Israeli malice or because of they acted as useful idiots. Once the dogpile on social media began, it was impossible for many anxious to signal virtue to resist piling on. To be fair, it is difficult for well-intentioned people, especially those with no real knowledge of understanding of Israel-Palestine, not to draw all the conclusions Hamas would have them draw given the flood of propaganda, In any case, if the World Health Organization, the UN, or Doctors Without Borders suddenly decry a “genocide” in Sudan or anywhere else, I’m disinclined to believe them. The more the world press and the herd of bien pensant media commentators and social media posters pile on in an act of mass virtue signaling, the more inclined I am, reflexively, to go the other direction. That’s too bad, for sometimes boys who cry wolf are right.

The entire debate about genocide in Gaza demonstrated the extent to which the word itself is deployed to serve polemical purposes. This is true of those accusing Israel of genocide, but it also is true for many who bang the drum about genocide in Sudan and Nigeria. Some of these people perhaps really are shocked and appalled by facts on the ground, but all too often there is evidence of wanting to score political points. For example, pro-Israel pundits frequently decry the “genocides” in Sudan and Nigeria in a transparent act of whataboutism. “You accuse Israel of genocide but are silent about Sudan!” I believe they have a point, yet I must acknowledge the extent to which using the “g-word” in reference to Sudan or Nigeria serves a polemical purpose. For this reason, I am more comfortable in my own whataboutism to refer to atrocities that are a daily occurrence in much of the world, though usually outside the view of those focused intently on Israel. For example, I’ve often questioned why on social media so many people get upset about videos of IDF soldiers doing stupid TikTok dances in Gazan homes when there are videos circulating of Malian soldiers butchering and eating people. People often make odd choices about what they chose to be upset about.

Really? Never has he seen government soldiers acting in so perverse a manner?

Screen shots from a video of a Malian soldier butchering someone before eating some of his organs. I’ve seen the video. It’s real, and it’s not the only such video.

Israel hawks aside, the Right is fond of accusing Nigeria of genocide because it suits their Islamophobic discourses as well as the narrative of Christians being oppressed worldwide. The Left is more interested in talking about the Darfur “genocide,” but note the extent to which it Leftist discourse about Sudan focuses on the responsibility of the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and, bizarrely, Israel. On X I mostly see accusations leveled at the UAE, but I’ve often seen people arguing that the U.S. refuses to check the UAE because it wishes to keep UAE on-side with respect to Israel. In other words, if it weren’t for America’s solicitude of Israel, it would pressure the UAE to stop the genocide in Sudan. Which of course assumes that the U.S. would in fact put pressure on the UAE, and that such pressure would have the desired effect because there would be no genocide in Sudan without UAE support for the RSF. Because it’s all the UAE’s fault…and behind that is Israel.

Weird how of the four identified as “responsible,” only one in fact is Sudanese, the only one who unambiguously is responsible.

The Left thereby finds a useful way of libeling Israel and the U.S. government. That suits the Left, which hates both and sees both as the root of all Evil. But there’s something else going on: Sudan, like Nigeria (about which the Left tends to be silent…why?), offers the spectacle of formerly colonized peoples of color being absolutely barbaric toward one another. Who’s really to blame for atrocities in Sudan? The Sudanese. Who’s really to blame for atrocities in Nigeria? Nigerians. For a Leftist committed to post-colonial ideology and the attendant hierarchy of privilege and persecution, with its Manichean bifurcation of world into binary categories such as colonizer/colonized, the slaughter in Sudan is best understood by blaming other people to force it to fit the anti-colonial narrative. And who else but Americans, Jews, and their Gulf allies, the Emiratis?

Yes, it’s all Israel’s fault.

I have seen on social media accusations that Israel backs the RSF. That’s possible, given that Israel has close relations with the UAE and also Chad, which funnels Emirati arms to the RSF. But there is no evidence. I did find the example of some Israeli mortar shells and Galil rifles known to be in the RSF’s possession. That tells us nothing, for the RSF could have gotten their hands on the stuff via any number of sources. A quick google search generated a list of 19 African countries that possess Israeli Galil rifles, including Chad, which is known to back the RSF. Outside of Africa, about 30 countries worldwide have bought Galils. More than a dozen African countries also have purchased Israeli mortars and mortar shells, again, including Chad. Likewise, about half a dozen NATO countries have Israeli mortars, as do most South American countries. There’s plenty of the stuff in circulation. More crucially, the vast majority of RSF weapons and equipment is not Israeli. Most of the weapons and armored vehicles are Russian or Chinese. The real bread and butter of the RSF consists of Toyota Hi-Lux trucks and Land Cruisers. Funny, I’ve yet to read anyone accusing Japan of complicity in Sudan’s “genocide.”

RSF Toyotas

By the way, this article tracks some of the RSF’s Toyotas to the UAE.

To this I wish to add that Israel also has or had good relations with the Sudanese government, specifically General Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military and sworn enemy of the RSF. Burhan and Netanyahu reportedly have or had a good relationship, and before the outbreak of Sudan’s civil war, the country was considered next in line to sign the Abraham Accords. When the Israeli government today says it is neutral in the Sudanese conflict, I believe it.

Should the US Intervene to Stop the RSF? Or intervene in Nigeria?

The idea that the US could pressure the UAE to stop the “genocide” is an interesting one. Maybe the UAE could stop it. But how much pressure would the US have to apply to the UAE such that it would apply sufficient pressure on the RSF? Would it be worth it in light of American interests elsewhere? Remember, the U.S. has very little at stake in Sudan. (FYI American food processors including Coca-Cola import Sudanese gum arabic, but they are not dependent on Sudan for this ingredient.) For some, it absolutely would be worth it, given that “genocide” is seen as the ultimate sin. For others, it’s less so. I include myself in this perhaps because I’m jaded by Sudanese barbarism, and perhaps because I think the word “genocide” should be husbanded for far more unambiguous situations. Yes, people are unambiguously being killed in Sudan, but massacres and inhumanity are not the same thing as genocide, especially in the context of a civil war. What’s the intent of the perpetrators? Nigeria presents an even messier case, for there’s no clear equivalent to Hemedti’s RSF. The violence has multiple perpetrators, each with different intentions and agendas. I suspect that some of the actors could legitimately be described as genocidal, but not all. One good thing that might come out of this is that perhaps the negative attention being paid to Nigeria will spur its government to do more to provide its people security. Nigeria, by the way, is a country with great resources and vast reservoirs of talent. There’s no limit to what Nigerians could do.

Bad things are happening in Nigeria and Sudan. However, the word “genocide,” deliberately chosen because of its shock value, loses that value every time its used and abused. Save it for when it matters. When it’s clearly true. There’s nothing wrong with talking about massacres and atrocities being committed. Regrettably, there are plenty of well-documented cases of both in Nigeria and Sudan.

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