The Greenland Crisis may be one of the most consequential events of post-war history, up there with Suez and the fall of the Berlin Wall. It will change the relationship between the United States, Europe, and quite possibly the entire world. Possibly irrevocably. But how? Let’s try to think through possible scenarios for how this might play out and what the world will look like after.

Variables

We first have to identify variables that may determine what happens next. The answers to these questions will be particularly important:

Does the US annex Greenland? If the US annexes Greenland, does it use force? If the US uses force, is any European, Canadian, or Greenlander killed? Does Congress move to block the annexation of Greenland? Does it succeed? Is Trump removed, whether through impeachment or Article 25 of the U.S. Constitution? (Congress has the lead on impeachment; the Vice President holds the authority to trigger Article 25 but must have the Cabinet’s support. Congress gets involved if the President refuses to step down.)

It goes without saying that if any shots are fired, and if any Canadians, Europeans, or Greenlanders (who technically are Europeans by virtue of being Danish citizens) are killed, the consequences almost certainly would be graver than otherwise. Similarly, if military force is used, even if no shots are fired, the harm done to trans-Atlantic relations would be profound. But the same would be true if no military force was used: What matters is that Trump has threatened to use force, and that threat will overshadow any negotiations however much both sides might put on a show of amicability and smile at the cameras while shaking hands. Trump’s “offer” to buy Greenland will be an offer Denmark cannot refuse, in the spirit of The Godfather.

Indeed, Trump is famous for making an extreme opening bid in the expectation of working out a highly favorable compromise. In this case, he has made no formal offer. His opening bid is an armed invasion. To be more precise his opening albeit unspoken bid is the threat of unleashing the 11th Airborne Division, which presently is preparing to deploy to Minnesota. Or so the Pentagon says. Trump may in fact have no intention of putting the 11th in play; the thought might never have crossed anyone’s mind in the Pentagon. That does not matter. Europeans have noticed, and are worried. I know this because I follow European defense analysts and journalists on social media. No, they do not think Trump will send the 11th to Greenland, but fact that they think he might is as good as having Luca Brasi hold a gun to the Danish Prime Minister’s head.

The “Arctic Angels,” troopers from the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska. The 11th was stood up in 2022 specifically for Arctic operations and is the only large American unit that is both airborne and Arctic-trained, making them by far the first choice to lead an invasion of Greenland. They are a less obvious choice for dealing with civil disorder in Minnesota.

A map of the Arctic from the article about the 11th Airborne Division on the Army’s website.

If Congress blocks annexation, and even if Congress and or the Cabinet remove Trump from office, tremendous damage will have been done to the relationship between the United States and ALL of its allies and friends. The whole episode will have demonstrated that American security guarantees and treaties, to an intolerable extent, are subject to the caprice of whoever occupies the White House. Just recently, I saw reports that Democratic Party leaders were saying that whatever happens they would return Greenland to Denmark once back in power: That would be a nice gesture, but the damage will have been done. In other words, the answers to the above question will affect the severity of the crisis but not fundamentally undo what already has been done. There is no going back to the status quo ante.

Scenarios

There is a best-case scenario in which of this all blows away. Maybe Trump soon will become distracted or someone will talk him down. Maybe “Fox & Friends” will start talking about how much annexing Greenland is a bad idea. Even in that scenario, an enormous store of good will and trust will have gone up in flames, and only after Trump has left office will his successors, with hard work and over time, repair the damage.

Moreover, even in this scenario, NATO will emerge much weaker, and Europe and the United States will be less capable of coordinated diplomatic, economic, and political action vis-à-vis China, Russia, Iran, and frankly any concern of international importance. Europe and the United States will be less likely to come to mutually beneficial trade agreements. It is hard to say what all of this might mean for Ukraine, but it can’t be good.

A plausible scenario would be the emergence of a profound schism between the United States and Europe that might result in a four-polar world (China, Europe, Russia, and the United States), or perhaps a three-polar world in which two of the four political bodies would, one way or another, merge. China-Russia would be the most likely candidates in that situation, but not the only possibility. Of the four, Russia by far is the weakest, but it makes up for its weakness with assertiveness and aggressiveness. Europe is the opposite: Its potential strength is much greater than that of Russia and roughly equivalent to that of China and the United States, but it limits its own effective strength through its unassertiveness and lack of aggression. Greenland may prove to be the catalyst for the emergence of a rather different Europe, one more willing and able to throw its weight around.

Talk of three or for poles, when compared to the more familiar unipolar or bi-polar systems, brings to mind the Chinese science-fiction masterpiece The Three-Body Problem. Part of the book’s premise is the existence of an alien civilization on a planet in a three-star solar system, with the three starts orbiting each other. The problem is that, mathematically speaking, when three bodies orbit one another, their orbits are chaotic and unpredictable. The result, for a planet in such a system, is disastrous over the long term because it is subject to wildly fluctuating climactic shifts and gravitational pulls. Two-body systems usually are, in contrast, stable and predictable. Thus the Earth in its orbit around a single star (making it a two-body system) has predictable seasons, predictable night times and day times, and a relatively limited range of climactic fluctuations.

A representation of the Three-Body Problem on Wikipedia. The three orbiting bodies are all over the place, even while the center of mass remains in place.

The same would apply to a three-body geopolitical system. Such a system would be inherently more unstable than any two-body or mono-polar system, and particularly challenging for those countries affected by the three suns and subject to their fluctuating pulls. History has shown that over time things eventually would settle down. Coalitions would form; hegemonies would emerge; great powers would assert themselves and impose their imperium. Perhaps all will be well that ends well. But let’s not kid ourselves: That path will be one of extraordinary violence worldwide. As I’ve been saying all along, if you don’t like the Pax Americana, wait until you see what comes next.

More concretely, in a post-Greenland Crisis world, Europe will have no choice but to arm up and become more assertive and aggressive, for now it will have to contend with Russia and China without its American ally. The United States will have to do without its European ally and probably will find all of its other alliances weakened by mistrust. In any event, it will have to shoulder a greater defensive burden given that it will no longer be able to rely on Europeans to contribute. America may even find it necessary to compete with and deter Europe. Going it alone will not save Americans money.

Russia will be delighted, having witnessed the breakup of the Western Alliance. I confess to being among the many who suspect a Russian hand in all of this. It might well be the greatest Psy-Op in history since perhaps the Trojan Horse. Greater, really, given that what is at stake is far more than one city. China, too, will be delighted; it need no longer fear American and European collaboration and coordination with respect to trade and industrial policy; it will enjoy the fact that America will have to allocate a larger share of its military resources outside of the Indo-Pacific Theater. Ah, remember the good old days when everyone was talking about a pivot to the Indo-Pacific?

I believe that some Americans are clinging to the idea that the break between Europe and the United States won’t be as bad as I’m casting it, given that interests are permanent even if friendships are not. Meaning, European countries will continue seek security from Russia and or China, and they might continue to find it worth the trouble to stick close to the United States, however odious that might be for them at the moment. There are reasons why Britain and France, for example, have been friends for as long as they have, i.e. since the Entente Cordiale of 1904. There are reasons why the Franco-American alliance has survived since the American Revolution, not withstanding its ups and downs. These reasons often have nothing to do with the likability or trustworthiness of whoever happens to be in power at a given time. Poland, for example, will do whatever it can to protect itself from Russia, so I don’t doubt that Poland will do whatever it can to remain on good terms with America. Maybe Poland will be able to distance itself from the United States by strengthening its relations with Germany, assuming Germany will continue to grow stronger. Somehow, I don’t see that happening. Japan will continue to want to stick close to the United States because of the Chinese threat. So some things might not change. Or, maybe Japan will develop nuclear weapons? Maybe South Korea will? Sooner or later, the Greenland Crisis will lead to more countries getting the Bomb.

Indeed, I’ve read that there’s suddenly talk of a Scandinavian nuclear deterrent. This makes some sense: The Scandinavian countries have all turned to the Pax Americana for security. With that no longer such a good idea, they could either go all in with the European Union, or try to rely on themselves, albeit no doubt in close coordination with the rest of Europe.

We might see other regional or sub-regional groupings. Maybe Britain and France will shake off the damage done by Brexit and renew their pre-WW1 alliance. Maybe the UK will rejoin the EU. Maybe Canada will try to join the EU, or throw in with China. Maybe Europeans will ditch NATO, which after all is American-run, and establish their own parallel alliance structure? Maybe Japan and South Korea will finally overcome the bad blood separating them? Maybe Vietnam will join them? Maybe. What will India do?

There are lots of things that could happen, which in and of itself translates into greater risk.

I believe the following almost certainly will be true:

1. There will be more wars

2. Globally, defense spending will surge. All of America’s allies will want to spend more because they will need to reduce their reliance on America. Everyone, really, will spend more. America will have to spend more. Indeed, for Americans, security post-Greenland will cost more, not less.

3. America will be more isolated; it will have to rely not on good will, but shared mutual interests.

4. America will be less secure

5. Europe will be less secure. To survive, it will have to shake off its post-war passivity and not only spend a lot more money on defense but also behave internationally in ways that after 1945 they’ve really rather not.

Am I exaggerating? Only if this all gets resolved quickly and peacefully, and ideally if the United States, through Congress, intervenes and thereby demonstrates to the world that the will of the American people is against annexing Greenland and setting fire to the alliance system that has kept us safe and prosperous since the Second World War.

One thing that worries me is that removing Trump means promoting Vice President Vance, whose hostility toward Europe is well known. The difference appears to be that Trump’s antipathy is psychological. By his own admission, this Greenland business has to do with feeling spurned by Norway’s Nobel Committee. Vance’s antipathy is more ideological. One can only hope that Vance might prove more amenable to reason, or at least willing to limit idealism in favor of pragmatism. Maybe.

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