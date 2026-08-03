This past weekend, an estimated 60,000 people, mostly Moroccan, swarmed the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Most reportedly have returned. At least 72 died, although it is not clear how. Spain’s government is furious and bewildered. Europeans are alarmed. Rightfully so. The event raises serious questions about Morocco’s behavior and relations with Spain and Europe. What is all the more fascinating, though, is the extent to which outside observers, especially on social media, rushed to conclusions and saw in what took place confirmation of whatever pet political narrative they nurture. What actually happened remains unclear, but for too many, facts are beside the point. The whole thing has become a disturbing reminder of how, in this day and age, world events are interpreted and, in effect, weaponized.

What we know

Not much. Somehow, as if out of the blue, large numbers of Moroccans, most apparently young, got the idea of swarming across the border into Ceuta. The Moroccan police appear to have been complicit, at least to some extent. Moreover, both the Moroccan government and several media outlets reported evidence of an organized campaign, via social media and mobile phone texts, to rile people up and encourage them to march on Ceuta. Some reports point to a campaign to convince Moroccans that Ceuta was “open,” and that by going there they could easily emigrate to mainland Spain. It appears likely that many of the Moroccans who poured into the Spanish territory did so more as tourists, or perhaps for the thrill of participating in a “flash mob” sort of event. The images from Ceuta generally featured young men who were not carrying any possessions, suggesting they had no intention of emigrating to Spain. I saw no images of families lugging suitcases.

Moroccans swarming into Ceuta

We also know that Morocco’s relations with Spain are often turbulent, although generally positive. On one side of the ledger, Moroccans may resent Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, for his visit to Morocco’s arch-enemy, Algeria, on 20 July. Some Moroccans might be upset by Spain’s ongoing possession of Ceuta and a handful of other bits of African territory that have belonged to the Spanish crown for centuries. The Moroccan government has claimed these territories, although to date it has not raised the issue in international forums. The Spanish enclaves do not have nearly the same resonance for Moroccan nationalists as the Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that Morocco insists belongs to it. We also know that Morocco has a record of using migrant flows to Spain as a tool for placing pressure on Madrid. And there is the famous precedent of the “Green March” in 1975, when Moroccan King Hassan II mobilized an estimated 350,000 unarmed Moroccans to march into Spanish-controlled Western Sahara, essentially daring Spanish authorities to fire on them. It worked: Spain ceded Spanish Sahara to Morocco. Some have speculated that Ceuta was a shot across Spain’s bow, a flex by the Moroccan government reminding Spain that could pull off another Green March.” Maybe.

On the other side of the ledger, Morocco has ambitious economic plans for which good relations with Spain and Europe are critical. Morocco has been transforming itself into an industrial powerhouse, most notably a center for automobile manufacturing. Morocco also has been pursuing the development of “green energy,” such as “green hydrogen,” and is positioning itself to be an energy supplier to Europe. It recently advanced plans to build a gas pipeline to Nigeria that would supply Europe. Basically, all of Morocco’s economic plans rely on access to European markets and investment. Morocco’s state-owned OCP Group is one of the world’s largest phosphate fertilizer producers and is the European Union’s largest fertilizer supplier. To this we must add the fact that Morocco is co-hosting the 2030 soccer World Cup along with Spain and Portugal. Lastly, it seems counter-intuitive that Morocco, which expends tremendous diplomatic energy to firm up international support for its claims to Western Sahara, would seek to antagonize Europeans. Sánchez in 2022 formally came out in support of Morocco’s plans for the disputed territory.

What we do not know

While it seems clear that some parts of the Moroccan government were complicit in the swarming of Ceuta, there is no real evidence indicating the extent of government backing. What happened in Ceuta may have been directed by the government; it might have taken place despite the government. The Moroccan government might even be divided on the issue, with some senior officials responsible for instigating the events while others opposed them or were in the dark.

Moroccan politics are often difficult to decrypt. There is the king, Mohammed VI, who by all accounts is in poor health, and then the infamous makhzen, the opaque traditional elite where, according to some, real power resides. Far from being a homogeneous body, the makhzen may be in turmoil as the king’s health fails and before the young crown prince, Moulay Hassan, has consolidated power. It is possible that some faction of the makhzen is behind the events in Ceuta, for reasons of its own, even if neither Mohammed VI nor Moulay Hassan played any role.

What people want to be true

Among the more remarkable aspects of the crisis was the immediacy with which outside observers projected onto it takes that served their own agendas. American and European right-wingers hostile to immigration eagerly seized upon the spectacle of thousands of young Moroccans swarming a European community as evidence of what lax immigration policies produce. This was all the fault of Sánchez’s purportedly welcoming approach to immigration. MAGA was quick to see validation of Trump’s policies, arguing that if it were not for Trump, America’s borders would be like Spain’s. Indeed, they argued, America’s borders were just like Spain’s under Presidents Obama and Biden.

And then there were the antisemites. An astonishingly large number of people on social media argued that the whole thing was cooked up by Israel, in collusion with Trump, to punish Spain, and Sánchez in particular, for their anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian stances. Many described Morocco as an Israeli puppet. While an Israeli hand cannot be ruled out (how does one prove a negative?), there is no reason to rule it in, either, especially in the early hours of the swarming of Ceuta, when there was zero evidence implicating Israel. That is part of what makes the claim antisemitic: the reflexive pointing of fingers at Israel minutes after news of the events in Ceuta hit the international media, and the racist assumption that Moroccans themselves were incapable of thinking up and carrying out what happened. One has to be an antisemite to believe that Israel, a nation of 10 million, could or would manipulate Morocco, a nation of 38 million, all out of spite for Pedro Sánchez.

Basically, for the Left, Ceuta is a demonstration of Jews’ fantastical and malignant power. For the Right, Ceuta is a demonstration of what happens when one is soft on immigration.

Rare are the voices that try to explain events by looking at Moroccan domestic politics. The best example is the Moroccan analyst Zineb Riboua’s provocative Substack piece, which seeks to exonerate the Moroccan government and identify Moroccan Islamists as the main culprits. This was, according to her, all about the Islamists’ interest in discrediting Mohammed VI and casting Morocco as a failed state. This is not Israel seeking to punish Spain for its anti-Israel stance; this is Moroccan Islamists seeking to punish Mohammed VI for, among other things, his pro-Israel stance. The basic idea is to embarrass Morocco and undermine its modernization program.

I lack the expertise to confirm or refute much of Ms. Riboua’s argument; I don’t pretend to follow Moroccan politics or the stances of Moroccan Islamists. But I endorse her basic approach, which is to seek answers in a purely Moroccan context without having to resort to international or antisemitic conspiracy theories. Moroccans did this, and they did this for reasons of their own.

Regardless of what in fact happened, we should all be alarmed by the haste with which so many on social media seized upon events in Ceuta to fit their own pet agendas rather than bother to take the trouble to collect evidence and think. Hot takes have taken primacy over facts and rational thinking. This is bad news for all of us.

PS. If you want good analysis of the Spanish side of things and Sánchez’s immigration policies, see the marvelous Substack run by Éamann Mac Donnchada, The Almagro School.

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