Pax Americana

Pax Americana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Berner's avatar
Andy Berner
2d

Thanks as always for the thoughtful analysis. The huge number of folks for whom the immediate reaction to any and every event is to attempt to align it with some global force (conspiratorial or not) is truly depressing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Shurkin
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Shurkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture