I have made no secret of my misgivings about the Iran war, namely the apparent absence of anything I might call a coherent strategy. We are losing, and I am deeply skeptical that Trump can turn things around, given that his only realistic options are capitulation (which is what that Memorandum of Understanding was) and repeating the same actions that have not and almost certainly will not do any good, e.g., bombing stuff “to degrade Iran’s military capabilities.” I also must confess to more than a little pleasure upon seeing Trump’s schemes come to nothing, as they so often do. I like it when he’s exposed as the fraud that he is.

Trump’s Faults Do Not Make Iran’s Regime the Good Guys

But then I recently saw a post on Facebook by an old classmate who said, basically, that because Trump was a “fascist,” he wanted Trump’s war against Iran to fail. Perhaps out of fear that a Trump victory might vindicate his “fascism” and strengthen it? I am not sure. What I am sure of is that, in the conflict between the United States and Iran, I know what side I’m on. I do not hate Trump so much that I’d rather see the Iranian regime win. How does that do anyone any good, least of all the Iranian people?

I don’t think this person’s stance is dissimilar from that embraced by nearly all of the West: “Because we don’t like Trump and think the war is a bad idea, we will not support the war and therefore bring aid and comfort to the Iranian regime, even if only tacitly.” That’s what all our treaty allies are doing.

The situation reminds me of 2003, when many of our allies kept their distance from our second war against Saddam Hussein. They often had valid concerns. Probably, they were right. At the same time, abstaining from a fight and ostensibly remaining “neutral” often, for all intents and purposes, amounts to picking the other side.

I see a more extreme version with regard to Israel: “I don’t like Netanyahu or Israeli policy, so I’ll side with Hamas,” as if they were paragons of the virtues the same people accuse Israel of violating.

Does this mean that our friends and allies should follow us on every harebrained misadventure the geniuses who run U.S. national security cook up? No. Sometimes friends help their friends best by doing what they can to talk them out of bad ideas. I would have preferred that George W. Bush had thought long and hard about why France wanted to sit out the 2003 Iraq war. The French had reasons. They were not unreasonable.

The problem is when abstaining from siding with America brings comfort to the enemy and invariably helps it one way or another, even if unintentionally. I suppose the European leaders who are keeping their distance from the Iran war figure they score more points with their public by taking a stand against Trump than they would by joining him. They probably are right. But is such a stand really in their countries’ interests? Is it really in the interest of the “West,” an admittedly vague term that I obstinately believe means something?

We should all be able to agree that whatever we think of Trump, the Iranian regime is terrible. We should also be able to agree that an American victory in its war with Iran, regardless of what that victory might look like, would be better than an Iranian victory.

The fact that so many cannot agree with these premises is troubling. We can speak of broken moral compasses, or a lack of realism. It also is a case where Trump supporters may be right to invoke the idea of a “Trump derangement syndrome.” We must not let our partisanship or views of Trump blind us to basic truths about the nature of the Iranian regime, and the fact that whatever our criticism of the conduct of the war, attacking Iran has some merit. More to the point, winning the war would be the best possible outcome by far.

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