Pax Americana

Pax Americana

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John's avatar
John
7d

I wonder what constructive engagement might look like? I fear there’s no way to reason with either the Trump regime or the Iranians. If the US Navy cannot force the straits of Hormuz open, and it cannot, what would European assets add? What do you think the right path would be for allies here, Michael? Diplomacy between Iran and the US? Or something else?

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2 replies by Michael Shurkin and others
MW's avatar
MW
7d

Trump deliberately didn't consult with allies before going after Iran: in fact he said they weren't needed. Meanwhile he was simultaneously undermining NATO, the Ukraine efforts and re-expressing a desire to take Greenland. That's even before the usual cadre of Vance, Lutnick and Hegseth disparaging every former ally for just being useless.

Under what circumstances was the world supposed to crowd around in support that wouldn't get their military assets thrown into a bonfire?

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