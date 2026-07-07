The 4th of July came and went, and I must confess to feeling more than a little ambivalence. That’s not normally the case: I’m old enough to remember the Bicentennial (barely), and I remember how excited I was about it. I’ve enjoyed countless 4th of July celebrations. Who doesn’t like a good barbecue or fireworks show? Plus, as a child I was steeped in the lore of the Revolutionary War. It was hard not to be: I grew up in a small town named for a Revolutionary War hero located roughly between Philadelphia and Valley Forge. His grave is there. I often rode my bike to Valley Forge National Historical Park, and after college I became a Park Ranger at Independence National Historical Park—i.e., the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, etc. That, by the way, was the first time I swore an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The second time was when I joined the CIA. And now my eldest child is in the U.S. Army, with my full support. He also took the oath. I’m proud of him.

The ambivalence has less to do with the holiday itself than with what I perceive to be Trump’s usual crass way of making everything about him. Ever the impresario, he strove to make the 250th anniversary far more garish than the low-key celebration of the Bicentennial that I dimly remember from my childhood. (Of course, President Gerald Ford was an altogether different sort of man. Everything about him was understated, which frankly is how I like my presidents. He was solid, trustworthy. Almost unthinkable qualities these days.) I don’t like garish. I don’t like kitsch. And, as I’ve written about previously, I dislike extremely jingoistic “America F*ck Yeah!” nationalism.

I also dislike being proud of things that are not necessarily to our credit or that are less achievements than reflections of our size, wealth, and luck. These things are connected: a very simple explanation of our wealth can be found in the size of the country and the fact that so much of it consists of good farmland and excellent natural resources, all knit together by an extraordinarily large network of navigable rivers. As for the size, that arguably has more to do with the inability or disinterest of competitors like Britain, France, and Spain to extend and consolidate their North American empires. All we really had to do was push Native Americans off their land. We never had to worry about invading armies.

Likewise, I love air shows and flyovers, but the fact that we have vast fleets of combat jets is likewise not really something to be proud of. It simply means we are wealthy (thanks in large measure to all that arable land, etc.), and that we think it important to dedicate a large portion of our wealth to making weapons. Yay, us?

Which begs the question: What is there to be proud of? Why am I so attached to America when I spend so much time criticizing it?

The United States’ real accomplishment was to take some of the best ideas of the Enlightenment and forge them into a durable liberal democracy. Liberal democracy is perhaps the single best reason why the West might claim to be “best.” It has worked so well over the course of 250 years that it has enabled America to improve itself and fix many of the glaring inconsistencies that originally marred it. We started with the Bill of Rights. Then we got rid of slavery. We passed the 14th Amendment. We extended the vote to all citizens, women included. This all perhaps took longer than it should have and was achieved at a price far greater than should have been necessary (roughly 700,000 killed in the Civil War). But we did it. Other countries, of course, have done as much, but except for republican France, no other country was founded for the sake of liberal democracy.

Our liberal democracy is not and can never be a utopia, but it’s idiotic to expect otherwise. To paraphrase Churchill, democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others. It requires striking a balance between idealism (everything could be better) and realism. That’s the genius at work in the Federalist Papers and the United States Constitution. We can and must strive to be better. But we are only human. Humans can be improved, but expectations must be managed. Alternative projects like Communism or Islamism require transcending human nature in favor of an entirely unrealistic vision of humanity that inevitably is inhumane. Communism and Islamism alike rely on terror.

Concretely, the synonymity of the United States with liberal democracy means that tolerance is an American value. Tolerating diversity is patriotic. Bigotry is un-American. God knows this does not make Americans free of bigotry, but it does lend itself to a society that is remarkably and unprecedentedly open to people being different, notwithstanding the shortcomings of many of that society’s members.

Think of it this way: Being Norwegian means certain things, like speaking a certain language and, ultimately, sharing a heritage that includes Christianity and goes back to the Viking age. There’s arguably a phenotype involved: Many Norwegians look Norwegian. This has never been the case for the United States. Sure, most of us were and are Christians, but a thousand different kinds of Christian. Language? English has always been predominant, but never necessarily so. The part of Pennsylvania I grew up in was settled by Welsh speakers. There are Welsh prayer books on display in the old parish church. At some point Anglophones became the majority. In the rest of Pennsylvania, most people even in 1776 probably spoke German. Except for the Amish, they eventually stopped, but never was it anyone’s policy to make that happen. It just did. The Amish still speak German because that was and is their choice. As far as I know, no one cares except perhaps linguists.

I’ve often joked that the true requirements of being an American are as follows: one has to like Dolly Parton, understand baseball enough to know how it’s played and follow a game (even if one doesn’t enjoy it), and know some of the words to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” There is something to that. But it also requires buying into liberal democracy. That means we look to elections to wield power. Similarly, it means being unconcerned by the fact that one’s neighbor maybe goes to a different house of worship, or perhaps none at all. Freedom of religion and freedom from religion are gigantic innovations in the course of human history.

Love her or get out of my country.

One summer when I was in high school, I attended an agriculture school sponsored by the state government at Penn State University. My first Sunday in the dorms was a shock: no one was around. Everyone had gone to church. Which church? At least a dozen. No one cared which. No one cared that I didn’t go to any of them.

I take a distinctly Jewish angle on all this: It is no accident that the world’s most successful liberal democracy has also hosted the largest and most successful Jewish community in the whole history of the Diaspora. Jews thrive where liberal democracy thrives. Illiberal politics almost always are anti-Jewish, and vice versa. Thus, here and everywhere, the further one goes from a liberal democratic center, either to the Left or the Right, one sooner or later encounters antisemitism. This also is why antisemitism is useful: Left and Right alike use Jews as symbols of the liberal democratic order they abhor. Targeting Jews often is nothing more or less than a way to target liberal democracy.

My own family left the Russian Empire sometime around 1905. I think. I inherited very little in the way of collective memories about where precisely any of us lived (Ukraine, somewhere, or so I’m told) and what life was like. We weren’t Russians. Or Ukrainians. Just Jews. I suppose we were poor, because just about everyone who emigrated was. I am the heir, however, of one certitude. The Russian Empire was hell. In contrast, America was and is heaven, if for no other reason than that for once we could claim to belong. We became Americans upon stepping off the ferry from Ellis Island. We are free to keep up the old ways, like the Amish, but, like them, only if we want to. It’s entirely up to us. Either way we decide, we pay no price. Not really. No one cares but us.

Of course, not everything was great. I’m pretty sure that before World War II, Jews were not allowed to buy homes in the neighborhoods of Washington, DC, in which I have lived. Those were the days of “redlining” and discriminatory home ownership convenants. My grandfather in New York City during the Depression wanted to become a stone mason, but to do that he had to join a union and get an apprenticeship. He couldn’t because New York City stone mason unions did not allow Jews to join. He moved to Vermont and told everyone he was a Unitarian, guessing, he once told me, that no one would know enough about Unitarianism to ask any questions. He got his union papers and returned to New York.

That was unpleasant for him, but a little perspective is in order. Think of all the horrors we would have experienced in Europe had we stayed: the pogroms, famines, wars, revolutions, and genocide. Jews in Ukraine like my family, had they survived the horrors of the Russian Revolution, the inter-war period, and Stalin, would have been lined up at the edge of pits by the SS and shot. In contrast, to my knowledge, no one in my family since we came to America has died a violent death. My grandfather did well in his trade. He raised a family, owned a house in Brooklyn, and even had a summer “bungalow” in the Catskills, where my mother spent her summers.

My mother and grandfather in Brooklyn. Free from want. Free from fear. A blessedly uneventful childhood.

I have no illusions about my country’s flaws. I do not discount the possibility that one day it might betray me or my own children. And yet I am grateful every day for William Penn and the men who, almost a century later in the city he founded, created something truly magnificent.

If you like this content, please consider a paid subscription to support my work, or you can Buy Me a Coffee. Also check out my recently published book, “The French Way of War,” available internationally on Amazon in English and in French.