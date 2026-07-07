Pax Americana

Pax Americana

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Joel Shurkin
Jul 7

That’s my boy!

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John
Jul 7

I can’t bear to watch Trump, or any of his ghastly gang, any more. But as a European, I hope there are enough Americans that think like you that we can return the west to sanity some day soon. Thanks Michael.

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